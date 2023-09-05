Villagers near Banbury have raised an incredible £2,000 for their church at an annual summer garden party on Saturday (September 2).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 200 adults, children, and around 15 dogs enjoyed the glorious sun, homemade cake, and Punch and Judy shows at Adderbury’s annual garden party.

The party took place in the garden of the Manor House on Mill Lane and raised £2,000 to go towards the village’s St. Mary's Church, which supports local charities across Oxfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Reed, of St. Mary's Church and organiser of the event, said: "The garden party is always popular, but this year, we had a record attendance and raised £2,000, the most we've ever made in the years that I've been organising it.

Adderbury's annual garden party saw record attendance and an incredible amount raised for the local church.

"A huge thanks to Sir Martin and Lady Jacomb for hosting the garden party again this year, and thank you to everyone who supported it. Seeing so many people, young and old, as well as many dogs enjoying themselves, was a delight to see.

"Hector Wells performed two excellent Punch n Judy shows, which entertained the adults as much as the children, and the congregation of St. Mary's put on a variety of stalls, from homemade jam to a bits and bobs stall, and everyone enjoyed having afternoon tea in the sunshine and a slice of homemade cake."