Villagers near Banbury raises incredible amount for their church with annual summer garden party
Over 200 adults, children, and around 15 dogs enjoyed the glorious sun, homemade cake, and Punch and Judy shows at Adderbury’s annual garden party.
The party took place in the garden of the Manor House on Mill Lane and raised £2,000 to go towards the village’s St. Mary's Church, which supports local charities across Oxfordshire.
Emily Reed, of St. Mary's Church and organiser of the event, said: "The garden party is always popular, but this year, we had a record attendance and raised £2,000, the most we've ever made in the years that I've been organising it.
"A huge thanks to Sir Martin and Lady Jacomb for hosting the garden party again this year, and thank you to everyone who supported it. Seeing so many people, young and old, as well as many dogs enjoying themselves, was a delight to see.
"Hector Wells performed two excellent Punch n Judy shows, which entertained the adults as much as the children, and the congregation of St. Mary's put on a variety of stalls, from homemade jam to a bits and bobs stall, and everyone enjoyed having afternoon tea in the sunshine and a slice of homemade cake."
The church’s committee is now working on organising their next big fundraiser event, the Christmas Tree Festival in December. For more information on the church or its fundraising events, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/AdderburywithMilton