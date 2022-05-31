Villagers near Banbury raise an impressive amount of money to help people in Ukraine

Villagers in the Bourtons have raised an impressive amount of money to help people in Ukraine. They held a fundraising event on May 21 to raise money for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal at the Dirt House pub in Little Bourton. The £10 per head lunch with a raffle raised £1,310.

One of the organisers, Bobbie Brown, said the support had been wonderful, adding: “We are so grateful to all the local businesses, organisations and individuals who so generously gave to the raffle.

"We had over 50 prizes, with something for everyone. Dickie Southam, our landlord, donated all the money from the lunch to the charity, which was amazing.