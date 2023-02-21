Villagers near Banbury present Santa's float fundraiser money to charities

The Sports and Social Club's Lorna Fyfe presenting a cheque to Jon Frost from the British Health Foundation.

On Wednesday, February 15, local friends and families of Chacombe's Sports and Social Club attended a presentation evening at the village pub, The George and Dragon, where donations were given to three charities.

The donations, which were collected in buckets from Santa’s little helpers who accompanied the float in the days leading up to Christmas Eve from Chacombe to several villages in the area, were given to the British Heart Foundation, Time2Talk and the village’s foodbank.

The British Heart Foundation received £1,000 from the first four nights of the float's tour; the mental health charity Time2Talk received £200, and the foodbank received £600 from the final day of the float's tour.

Chacombe Sports and Social Club's Lorna Fyfe with Ashley Southgate from Time2Talk.

The Chacombe Sports and Social Club would like to thank all those who came out to support and donate, as well as those who worked hard organising the float.