Villagers near Banbury invited to meet with council to find a solution to long-standing traffic issues

Villagers near Banbury plagued by heavy traffic for years have been invited to a drop-in event to discuss solutions with the council.

West Northamptonshire Council will discuss options to tackle the traffic issues with residents of Farthinghoe on Monday, March 10.

For years, Farthinghoe villagers have been campaigning for a bypass road in their village, similar to that of Middleton Cheney.

This is because of a large number of accidents and incidents of vehicles getting stuck at a pinch point on the A422 at the heart of the village.

Lorries frequently become stuck on the notorious bend on the A422 in Farthinghoe.

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “As a council, we have always acknowledged that as well as the number of vehicles going through the village, the pinch point where large vehicles have collided on several occasions does need to be resolved.

“The opportunity to deliver a bypass around Farthinghoe has been studied over many years, however the benefits of such a scheme do not meet the government’s requirements and they have been clear that funding for the scheme will not be considered.

“I’d encourage residents to attend the drop-in event to find out more about the alternative options being presented, however those who cannot attend are also invited to find out more and share their views on our online survey.”

The meeting will take place at Farthinghoe Village Hall between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday, March 10.

Those unable to attend the event find out more and provide feedback on the council’s online survey, here: https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/highways/e147a8eb/