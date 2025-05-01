Villagers near Banbury create crazy golf version of their village for annual May Day celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Villagers near Banbury have built miniature versions of their village’s most historic sites for a crazy golf course that will be used at their annual May Day celebration next week (Monday, May 5).

The five-hole crazy golf course was built by members of the Hornton History Group to be used at Hornton’s May Day celebration.

It features realistic miniature versions of the village’s ancient Norman church and 19th-century primary school, as well as a model of a windmill that used to stand on a hill near the village.

The course also has a hole that looks like a quarry to represent the village’s proud history of quarrying ironstone and one that resembles an ancient road that led out of the village named Holloway.

Richard Jackson with the model of Hornton's church and primary school for the crazy golf course.

Richard Jackson is one of the history group members who has been working on the crazy golf models for the past month.

He said: “Every May Day the history group sets up some sort of stall, and this year we decided it would be a good fundraising event to put on a cross between mini golf and crazy golf.

“With us being a history group, we decided to give each of the holes a historic theme. So we have built five historic landmarks from Hornton to be used.”

The money raised from people playing the crazy golf will be put towards supporting one of the village’s social groups, such as the history group, or be donated to the church or school.

Hornton’s May Day is the biggest date in the village’s calendar and typically features around 25 stalls set up on the village green.

The celebration also contains traditional May Day activities such as Maypole and Morris dancing, the crowning of a May King and Queen and a procession through the village.

Richard added: “We see the May Day celebration as a very enjoyable and important social event within the calendar that brings in people from all around the region.

“It is one of the most well-attended village events of its type, and the villagers always put a lot of time into it to keep it going, and long may it last.

“All the money raised at the celebration will stay in the village and be used for future events or to support local groups.”