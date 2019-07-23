Villagers mount petition against £150m automotive museum in Enstone`

Villagers who will be affected by the development of the multi-million pound Mullin Automotive Museum on Enstone Airfield have mounted a petition against it.

Several parish councils oppoedg the plan and numerous residents want it rejected, even though it has been given approval by West Oxfordshire councillors.

A key to the Mullin Automotive Museum plan at Enstone Airfield NNL-190219-171813001

“You may think that it’s too late to stop Mullins development but it’s not,” says the Change.org petition.

“Planning permission has not yet been granted, despite a resolution in favour by the planning committee.

“An application has been made to the Secretary of State for the case to be ‘called in’ for scrutiny. This means all or part of the development could still be stopped. We must come together and let our local MP know local feeling. By signing this petition we’ll be able to let Robert Courts know how we feel as he will be asked for his constituent’s views about the development.”

The petition lists a number of objections to the plan and what villagers believe will be the consquences of building the museum and 28 luxury holiday homes on airfield land near their settlements.

• more cars and construction traffic with movements expected to double at peak times

• lack of public benefit with the local community receiving £1.2m while Great Tew estate is given £11m to renovate the manor house

• the development would be built in open countryside in direct contravention of the Local Plan

• not many jobs would be created and visitor spending would be in the museum, not the local community

• the development is not small scale or sustainable tourism and would ‘ruin the tranquil and rural character of the area’.

• villagers already have Heythrop Park and Soho Farmhouse nearby and the area cannot sustain such a sizeable development

• approval for the development would set a dangerous precedent, potentially making it much easier for future building of houses in the open countryside.

Multi-millionaire Peter Mullin, who would invest up to £150m on the 63 hectare site said he hoped to create 338 jobs.

The plan was due to be discussed in June 2018 but was pulled by Mr Mullin to address concerns raised in the 200-plus objections posted on the council website.

While some councillors echoed concerns about traffic, others described the museum as a ‘feather in the district’s cap’. The outline plan was approved by 12 votes to seven.

Mr Mullin already has a motor museum in California and is president of the American Bugatti Club.

See https://www.change.org/search?q=mullins%20museum and visit the Duns Tew Community Notice Board on Facebook to see discussion on the subject.