Villagers in Chipping Warden do their bit to help Ukraine

Volunteers from Chipping Warden have been running regular donation trips to the Hope and Help Together centre in Banbury.

Village resident Tom Smith has been instrumental in facilitating the monthly drop-offs at the village hall which has seen items from generators to food being sent to the people of Ukraine.

The drop-off started in early March after it occurred to Tom that there were many people in the village wanting to donate but didn’t know what was needed and how best to donate their items.

The Chipping Warden donations are given to the UK Help for Ukraine group which operates out of the former Debenhams site in Castle Quay. The UK Help For Ukraine make regular trips to hand out donations to orphanages, hospitals and soldiers on the front line in Ukraine.

One of the most popular recent donations from the village was a collection of hand-knitted baby cardigans and jumpers made by a few of the women which were received with tears of joy by those in the UK Help for Ukraine centre in Banbury.

The donation drop-offs are run by a small team of five villagers who take over the village hall from 9 am to 6 pm, sorting and boxing up the various donations before driving the often two full car loads to Banbury.

As the winter months approach, Tom believes it is as important as ever to send good quality warm clothing and food as they will be the most needed items in the country as the weather starts to get much colder.

Tom said: “There is a recognition in the village that the conflict is not going to go away, it may be quiet at the moment in the media but the conflict still very much exists and the need is as great now as it was at the beginning of the conflict.