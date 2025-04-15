In the 1980s, in anticipation of the forthcoming opening of the M40, a policy of upgrading the A422 was employed, including creating bypasses for Middleton Cheney and Brackley in the 1990s. Plans were developed to provide a bypass for Farthinghoe, but there were difficulties in determining a route and funding.

According to figures provided by the council, since 2019 NCC and WNC have spent almost £450,000 on business cases and investigations into the Farthinghoe bypass and alternative traffic management options.

WNC has now suggested introducing a traffic signal scheme and other traffic calming measures. It explained that the weight limit on the road would not be “feasible in the foreseeable future” as it would require funding to upgrade the nearby B4525 as an alternative HGV route.