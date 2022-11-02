News you can trust since 1838
Villagers fighting plans for housing estate in Banbury village are organising fundraising event this weekend

By The Newsroom
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 11:55am
A planning consortium is putting forward a speculative proposal to build 170 homes connecting Banbury with Hanwell
Campaigners fighting plans for a housing estate in their village are organising a fundraising event this weekend.

The group Keep Hanwell Village Rural have arranged a coffee and cake morning on Saturday November 5 to raise funds as part of their protest against plans for 170 new houses that would connect Banbury with their historic village.

The event will run between 10am-12pm at Hanwell Village Hall

Everyone's welcome. Visit https://www.keephanwellvillagerural.com for more information.

