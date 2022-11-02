Villagers fighting plans for housing estate in Banbury village are organising fundraising event this weekend
Campaigners fighting plans for a housing estate in their village are organising a fundraising event this weekend.
The group Keep Hanwell Village Rural have arranged a coffee and cake morning on Saturday November 5 to raise funds as part of their protest against plans for 170 new houses that would connect Banbury with their historic village.
The event will run between 10am-12pm at Hanwell Village Hall
Everyone's welcome. Visit https://www.keephanwellvillagerural.com for more information.