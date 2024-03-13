Villager 'absolutely furious' after ancient hedgerow near Banbury is cut down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The villager, who wishes to remain anonymous, noticed workers were cutting down the hedgerow next to Bodicote Cemetery and the allotments on Wykham Lane on Monday (March 11) when out walking their dog.

They say they were shocked that the council could have given permission to tear down the hedges that were a crucial source of food and shelter for wildlife in the area.

The villager said: “I am absolutely furious that an ancient hedgerow in the heart of the village has been ripped out. This is not good for the environment and has a detrimental impact on the village aesthetic, particularly being next to the village cemetery.”

Bodicote Parish Council has said that they opposed the developers cutting down the hedge but that the district council had the final say on the matter.

A spokesperson for Bodicote Parish Council said: “ At the time, we were consulted by Cherwell District Council, and we said we did not want the hedge removed. CDC made the final decision and allowed them to do it. Very sad. They are meant to be planting another hedge, but how long will it take to mature?”

According to the Woodland Trust, hedges are an important wildlife habitat, providing shelter and food as well as a network of routes that wildlife depend upon.

On the Woodland Trust website, it says: “As well as providing food and shelter, hedges help species to move through our landscapes from one habitat patch to another. These wildlife corridors are vital for species like the rare hazel dormouse which struggle to cross large open areas like farmed fields.”