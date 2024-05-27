Village school pupils raise funds for animals at Banbury rescue centre
Animal-loving pupils and teachers raised £250 to help save and rehome local pets in an end-of-term school event where their own handmade crafts and creatures were bestsellers.
Freya Cockle and Dolly King are pictured with teaching Assistant, Emma Houghton-Cockle, ready for the busy afternoon sale of goods, featuring their handmade Pocket Pets and Worm Fidgets which were snapped up by friends and parents.
"Alongside a donated range of bric-a-brac and gifts, we did a roaring trade and managed to raised a great total to help care for and rehome cats, kittens and other small furry animals," said Emma.
Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Society, (BARKS) chair Ann Collins said” "We're over-run with requests to take on needy animals rehome them. The children's clever and creative hard work is very gratefully received."
To rehome an animal or offer sponsorship should contact Ms Collins on 07518 658357