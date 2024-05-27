Village school pupils raise funds for animals at Banbury rescue centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Hornton Primary School have used their ingenuity to raise much-needed funds for animals at a Banbury rescue centre.

Animal-loving pupils and teachers raised £250 to help save and rehome local pets in an end-of-term school event where their own handmade crafts and creatures were bestsellers.

Freya Cockle and Dolly King are pictured with teaching Assistant, Emma Houghton-Cockle, ready for the busy afternoon sale of goods, featuring their handmade Pocket Pets and Worm Fidgets which were snapped up by friends and parents.

"Alongside a donated range of bric-a-brac and gifts, we did a roaring trade and managed to raised a great total to help care for and rehome cats, kittens and other small furry animals," said Emma.

Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Society, (BARKS) chair Ann Collins said” "We're over-run with requests to take on needy animals rehome them. The children's clever and creative hard work is very gratefully received."