Village residents have ‘had enough’ over plans for 170 houses on controversial site near Banbury

Residents of Hanwell village have said ‘enough is enough’ over a housing developer’s planning application for 170 houses on a controversial site on the outskirts of Banbury.

The site for the proposed new homes, which include 51 properties described as ‘mixed-tenure affordable housing’, is on an agricultural plot of land between the north of the Hanwell Fields estate and the village of Hanwell.

Included in the plans, which have been submitted to Cherwell District Council this week, are areas of open public spaces, wildlife habitats, and a children’s play area that would be connected by new footpaths to the wider pedestrian network.

The developer said that the proposed project has been designed to extend Banbury’s settlement edge to the north in order to meet local housing needs and provide a boost to the local community.

The proposed site for the new houses, located to the north of the Hanwell Fields estate.

However, some residents of Hanwell village are unhappy with the proposed plans, believing that their village is being "swallowed by housing developments and becoming a suburb of Banbury". Speaking last year on the proposed plans, chair of the Keep Hanwell Village Rural campaign group, Chris Brant, said: "Residents in Hanwell and in neighbouring villages have simply had enough of the overbuilding north of Banbury into the countryside and ever closer, swallowing up valuable Grade 2 agricultural land in the process.

"As described to me by one resident: ‘The urban creep keeps getting closer, and now it’s no longer a creep but an urban land grab. Banbury can back off—hands off historic Hanwell’".

A spokesperson from Vistry Group said: "There is a growing need for high-quality homes all over the country, with the wider Cherwell district seeing a particular demand. This includes a significant need for affordable housing for local families and individuals.

"To support this, it is important that plans for new homes are brought forward in sustainable locations with a mix of tenures, to offer exciting opportunities for everyone."

Some Hanwell village residents have formed the Keep Hanwell Village Rural group to campaign against the plans.