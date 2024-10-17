Village pub near Banbury praised as best newcomer at Hook Norton Brewery's annual awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great Western Arms in Aynho received the best newcomer award at Hook Norton Brewery’s annual Hooky awards night.

The pub’s head chef James Clark and general manager Nicole Barclay attended the event at Warwick Racecourse on Tuesday, September 24.

They received the award from Hook Norton Brewery’s operations manager Edwin Pope and managing director James Clarke.

Staff at the pub say the award was especially meaningful as the pub was badly hit during the recent flooding, resulting in it shutting down for six days.

From left to right, Edwin Pope, Nicole Barclay, James Clark and James Clarke.

The floods also caused damage to the pub’s restaurant and accommodation, with rooms expected to remain closed until the end of the month.

Other local winners at the awards included The Fox, Chipping Norton winning best pint and Banbury’s The Coach and Horses winning best-kept cellar.

The Sun Inn in Hook Norton won best community pub, Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn in Banbury got the best marketing award, and The Red Lion in Steeple Aston was awarded best pub exterior.