Village pub near Banbury praised as best newcomer at Hook Norton Brewery's annual awards
The pub’s head chef James Clark and general manager Nicole Barclay attended the event at Warwick Racecourse on Tuesday, September 24.
They received the award from Hook Norton Brewery’s operations manager Edwin Pope and managing director James Clarke.
Staff at the pub say the award was especially meaningful as the pub was badly hit during the recent flooding, resulting in it shutting down for six days.
The floods also caused damage to the pub’s restaurant and accommodation, with rooms expected to remain closed until the end of the month.
Other local winners at the awards included The Fox, Chipping Norton winning best pint and Banbury’s The Coach and Horses winning best-kept cellar.
The Sun Inn in Hook Norton won best community pub, Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn in Banbury got the best marketing award, and The Red Lion in Steeple Aston was awarded best pub exterior.
