Village primary school pupils set to take the centre stage at Banbury's famous Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Pupils from Cropredy Church of England Primary School have been invited to perform in front of thousands of people on stage at the upcoming Fairport's Cropredy Convention.

The performance has come about after headteacher Will Reeves decided to incorporate folk music and traditions into the school’s curriculum.

Assisted by Oxfordshire County Council’s music service, Will started using music to teach the pupils about Cropredy’s history and geography.

Will said: “Our young people were missing an opportunity by not learning about folk music, which is a huge part of the Cropredy community. I was determined to change that.

“Supported by the county council’s brilliant peripatetic folk teacher and singer, Katie Harris, I shared my dream of the school’s children playing at a major event.

“We put our heads together, used our shared vision and contacts to open doors, and now things have fallen into place; some of our pupils will be performing in front of over 6,000 people at the Fairport Convention in Cropredy.”

The children’s performance at the legendary festival is only a small part of Will’s plan, as he has overhauled the rest of the curriculum to give it a musical theme.

Pupils at Cropredy have been learning about their village's history through music connections, such as ‘Red and Gold’ (a Fairport Convention song).

The song’s lyrics are about the Battle of Cropredy Bridge in 1644, during the English Civil War, when Parliamentary soldiers failed in their attempt to capture King Charles I.

Cllr Sean Gaul, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “For most school children, it’s nerve-racking enough standing up in the school hall, so imagine the jitters, also the incredible excitement, for those lucky Cropredy primary pupils who will be performing in front of thousands of people at the Fairport Convention.

“Across Oxfordshire, many pupils supported by our music service have special educational needs and disabilities. Music is a way for them to express themselves, overcome their challenges and provides them with aspirations and goals.

“At Cropredy Church of England Primary School, they’ve taken it to another level. Here, music is central to the whole learning and development experience. I congratulate the headteacher and his team for having the foresight and determination to turn a vision into reality for the benefit of young people.”

Fairport's Cropredy Convention, will take place across August 7, 8 and 9. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Fairportofficial/?locale=en_GB