Village postmaster near Banbury presented with award for 30 years of service

Nigel Barrett of Barretts stores and Post Office in Greatworth has been presented an award for 30 years of service to the community.

Nigel Barrett has been running Barrett Stores and Post Office in the village of Greatworth since he took over the shop from his wife Sandra in 1992, after she sadly passed away.

Last month, Nigel was presented with his 30 years’ long service award and a gift voucher by the area manager, Keith Mabberley, who thanked Nigel for his long and outstanding work for both the Post Office and the local community.

Nigel said: "It has been an interesting and life changing journey becoming postmaster for Greatworth. Due to my wife’s long illness and eventual passing, I felt it was my duty to take on the great work that she had done as postmistress, as well as continuing to run the shop and all the services that they both provide.

"Becoming postmaster has also been a great way to meet new people within the community and has allowed me to bring up my two children, Lara and Colin as well as continuing my passion for playing sport and enjoying music.

"During the pandemic we managed to keep our shop and Post Office open. Customers needed us for shopping, fresh produce, to send mail and parcels, home shopping returns, bill payments and other core Post Office services.

Post Office area manager, Keith Mabberley said: "Nigel really is the pillar of his society. I want to pay respects to his bravery for taking on the role of postmaster upon his wife Sandra’s sad passing.”

