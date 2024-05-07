Village parish councillor near Banbury retires after 20 years of service to the community

A parish councillor for a village near Banbury has stepped down after serving her community for 20 years.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th May 2024, 14:48 BST
Adderbury Parish Councillor Ann Lyons took on many roles during her time with the council, including being a member of the environment committee, chairman of the staffing committee and the council representative for the Friends of the Community of Adderbury Library and Adderbury Parish Institute.

A spokesperson for Adderbury Parish Council said: “The parish council thanks Ann for all of her hard work on behalf of Adderbury residents.”

"She will be very much missed and the parish council wishes her a long and happy retirement.”

