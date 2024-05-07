Village parish councillor near Banbury retires after 20 years of service to the community
A parish councillor for a village near Banbury has stepped down after serving her community for 20 years.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adderbury Parish Councillor Ann Lyons took on many roles during her time with the council, including being a member of the environment committee, chairman of the staffing committee and the council representative for the Friends of the Community of Adderbury Library and Adderbury Parish Institute.
A spokesperson for Adderbury Parish Council said: “The parish council thanks Ann for all of her hard work on behalf of Adderbury residents.”