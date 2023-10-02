Village near Banbury to host talk on bizarre methods of parenting through the ages
The group has invited infantalia expert Jan Warner to lead the talk at their 7.30pm event at the Hornton Pavilion.
Having long had a fascination with infantalia, she will bring along her collection of memorabilia amassed over the past 50 years.
The collection includes items as varied as a 1940’s gas mask, Victorian baby bottles, and a safety pin removed from an 18-month-old baby in 1920 who survived and lived well into her 80s.
Laurie Stewart-Furneaux of the Hornton History Group said: "Jan’s talk covers all the quirky and bizarre things parents subjected their children to throughout the ages and explains why babies were more likely to survive if born to a peasant family rather than a royal one."
Admission to the talk is free, but Jan is accepting donations to help her continue her museum.