Village near Banbury to host talk on bizarre methods of parenting through the ages

The Hornton History Group will host a talk about the quirky and bizarre methods of parenting used through the ages next week (Thursday October 12).
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
The group has invited infantalia expert Jan Warner to lead the talk at their 7.30pm event at the Hornton Pavilion.

Having long had a fascination with infantalia, she will bring along her collection of memorabilia amassed over the past 50 years.

The collection includes items as varied as a 1940’s gas mask, Victorian baby bottles, and a safety pin removed from an 18-month-old baby in 1920 who survived and lived well into her 80s.

A selection of some of Jan Warner's fascinating collection of infantalia memorabilia.A selection of some of Jan Warner's fascinating collection of infantalia memorabilia.
Laurie Stewart-Furneaux of the Hornton History Group said: "Jan’s talk covers all the quirky and bizarre things parents subjected their children to throughout the ages and explains why babies were more likely to survive if born to a peasant family rather than a royal one."

Admission to the talk is free, but Jan is accepting donations to help her continue her museum.

