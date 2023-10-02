Village near Banbury to host talk on bizarre methods of parenting through the ages

The Hornton History Group will host a talk about the quirky and bizarre methods of parenting used through the ages next week (Thursday October 12).

The group has invited infantalia expert Jan Warner to lead the talk at their 7.30pm event at the Hornton Pavilion.

Having long had a fascination with infantalia, she will bring along her collection of memorabilia amassed over the past 50 years.

The collection includes items as varied as a 1940’s gas mask, Victorian baby bottles, and a safety pin removed from an 18-month-old baby in 1920 who survived and lived well into her 80s.

A selection of some of Jan Warner's fascinating collection of infantalia memorabilia.

Laurie Stewart-Furneaux of the Hornton History Group said: "Jan’s talk covers all the quirky and bizarre things parents subjected their children to throughout the ages and explains why babies were more likely to survive if born to a peasant family rather than a royal one."