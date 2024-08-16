Village near Banbury to host its first ever women's cricket festival this weekend
The festival will take place at Broughton and North Newington Cricket Club from 11am.
Cricket teams from Banbury, Faringdon, Freeland, Warborough and Shillingford have confirmed that they will attend the festival.
The teams will play a six-a-side softball cricket festival, with each team playing four games in a round-robin style competition.
Spectators at the festival will be able to enjoy the club’s stocked bar and a BBQ with meat from a local butcher while they enjoy the action.
Tom Hill, secretary of Broughton and North Newington Cricket Club, said: “The women's game is going from strength to strength in Oxfordshire, and we're lucky enough to have a fantastic group of players at B and NN CC.
"This festival promises to be a great day out for all the family and will hopefully encourage even more people to get involved in cricket."
