Village near Banbury to host event offering free advice on dementia and care

A free event for carers or people looking after relatives with dementia will take place in a village near Banbury next week.

The free event will take place from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday, September 9, at the Adderbury Institute.

Organised by the Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), the event is open to everyone.

It is hoped the event will provide individuals and families with the chance to ask questions and receive advice about the support available.

Alex Grindle, home manager at Lake House care home, which is run by OSJCT, said: “This event is an important opportunity for us to share our expertise, connect with our partners, and provide reassurance and guidance for families.

“We are proud to be a trusted voice in care and look forward to welcoming visitors to our Care Fair.”

Alongside staff from OSJCT homes, representatives from Home Instead, Bluebird Care, SOLLA (Society of Later Life Advisers), Dementia Oxfordshire, Age UK Oxfordshire, Dementia Active, and Carers Oxfordshire will be on hand to help.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Care Fair will provide a welcoming and open space where local people can explore the support available to them, no matter their stage of need.

“Alongside OSJCT’s team, families will be able to engage directly with a wide range of care professionals, advisers, and community organisations, gaining clarity and confidence when making decisions about care.

“Collectively, these groups will provide valuable information, resources, and signposting services to ensure families can access the right support at the right time.”