Village near Banbury set to be connected to high-speed broadband next month

The broadband provider Gigaclear is close to connecting a village near Banbury to high-speed full fibre broadband, which will open the door to other local villages in the area accessing ultrafast speeds.

Work is now taking place to connect the remaining 200 homes in Adderbury to the full fibre broadband network that the other 1,300 homeowners in the village currently enjoy.

Gigaclear has also begun its work in nearby Hook Norton and plans to connect around 500 houses in the village to high-speed broadband by the end of April.

The broadband provider has said that the engineering work will open up possibilities to connect other villages, with eventually 1,500 properties in Bloxham and a further 500 in Milcombe connected to the network.

