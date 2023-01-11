Village near Banbury opens a number of warm places for residents over winter months
The village of Middleton Cheney has a number of buildings offering warm spaces to residents this winter.
The village church, library, cafe, and pubs are all offering their buildings to the Middleton Cheney Winter Warmer initiative to ensure all residents have a place to keep warm this winter.
The initiative was launched by West Northamptonshire Council in October and has so far seen 67 spaces open their doors to members of the public.
All Saints Church in the village will be open from 10am to 4pm every Wednesday, and there will be a warm space in the side chapel for a chat or quiet time with refreshments available.
The village library opens Monday, 12-3pm; Tuesday, 2-6pm, Wednesday, 10-2pm and Friday, 2-6pm, and everyone is welcome to come in, sit and read books and newspapers, use the computers, or try the puzzles, and enjoy hot drinks.
Henry’s Café opens Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm and is offering special lunches with two courses for £9.00 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On all days, customers are very welcome to relax in the cafe with a cup of tea, and blankets will also be available for extra warmth.
The Dolphin Inn is open from 4pm to 12pm on Tuesday to Friday and from 12am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday. At the inn, Kristian and the staff are welcoming people to come in and enjoy a drink.
The New Inn will be open from 12am until 11pm on Monday through Saturday and 12am to 10pm on Sundays, the inn is offering affordable drinks and smaller menu items at lunchtime.