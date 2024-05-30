Village near Banbury invites thrill-seekers to take on soapbox race next month

The Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby will return on June 22.

A village near Banbury has invited thrill-seekers from far and wide to take on its infamous annual soapbox derby race next month.

The popular Avon Dassett SoapBox Derby race will return on Saturday, June 22.

Originally started in 2006 as a fun activity inspired by conversations at the village pub, the event now draws thousands of people to the small village.

With less than four weeks to go, racers are putting in the final touches to their carts with the hopes of claiming the Champion of the Hill or Best Looking Kart trophies.

The race has gained a reputation as one of the fastest soapbox races in the country, with the fastest karts reaching speeds of up to 55 mph.

Racers compete in both the junior and senior categories; last year’s race saw a competitor just six years old as well as veterans of the hill participate.

This year, the race will raise money for Rugby-based charity, the Children’s Christmas Wish List.

Just two days before the race gets underway on June 20, the Avon Dassett Classic Car and Bike Meet will take place in the village’s fete field.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Each year's event so far has been a huge success, with a wonderfully eclectic mix of cars and bikes coming from far and wide.

"A great social event with free parking and entry, this year's meet is looking to be even bigger and better!”