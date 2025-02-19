Village hall near Banbury at risk of closure unless new treasurer is found

The Memorial Hall in King's Sutton could be forced to close unless its committee can find a new treasurer.

A village hall near Banbury may have to close at the end of April unless a new treasurer is found to manage its finances.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Memorial Hall in King’s Sutton could close in a matter of months unless it finds someone with financial experience to take over as treasurer.

The hall’s current treasurer is stepping down from the position at the hall’s Annual General Meeting in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure of the hall would be a huge loss to the village, as it is host to several clubs and societies throughout the week.

These include an over 50s club, a film society, pilates, and a mums and tots group, among others.

Bob Burrell, committee chairman for the hall, said: “Without a treasurer, the hall cannot continue to operate, and if a treasurer is not found by the end of April, it sadly may have to close.”

The position of treasurer is open to people living outside of King’s Sutton.

To register interest in the position, call hall manager, Lindsay Walker on 01295 814 971.