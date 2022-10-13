Villa super fan near Banbury puts himself in the club’s record books by sitting on every seat in the stadium

Aston Villa super fan becomes the first person to sit in every seat at Villa Park during sitathon challenge.

Simon Osborn, from Middleton Cheney, has raised almost £1,500 for The Aston Villa Foundation Dementia Café which supports those who have Dementia and Alzheimer’s and their carers by completing the pain-inducing challenge.

Starting the challenge on Monday September 26, Simon sat on each of the stadium’s 42,785 seats for approximately two seconds and completed over 10,000 seats in eight hours each day.

The sitathon challenge took Simon 35 and a half hours in total and physically took its toll on his body.

The Villa Park sitathon challenge took Simon just over 35 hours to complete.

Simon said: "I knew it was going to be tough, but there’s tough and then there’s tough!

"It was agony, I was walking around like the Tin Man with my quads on fire and there were issues that we didn’t factor in, like the seats being different sizes.

"A lot of the lower tier seats were a nightmare for leg space which made moving around them really tough, I was flying through the posher seats, but the lower ones have caused a few scars on my knees. It was absolutely savage!

Despite the pain and scars the stadium has put Simon through, he can’t wait to get back inside Villa Park to support his beloved team.

Advertisement

Simon said: "I’ll be back there this Sunday, though I’ll definitely be standing for this game.”