Villa fan near Banbury hopes to sit on all 42,785 seats in his beloved Villa Park

"I have seen family members struggle with dementia and Aston Villa’s dementia café helps a lot of people with dementia and their carers so I thought I would tie the two together in this challenge.”

Simon Osborn will attempt to sit in every one of the 42,785 seats in his beloved Aston Villa’s Villa Park stadium in under 24 hours to raise money for The Aston Villa Foundation Dementia Café which supports those who have Dementia and Alzheimer’s and their carers.

Simon who has already taken part in skydives and sponsored walks to raise money for charity over the years will take on an entirely new physically demanding challenge on Monday September 26.

As an avid Villa fan, the idea came to Simon when he and his friends were taking a stadium tour and after six months of organising with the club, the “sitathon” was given the green light, making it the first time such an event has ever taken place at the Premiership team’s stadium.

Aston Villa fan Simon Osborn will attempt to sit in every seat in the club's stadium in under 24 hours.

To complete the task in the time he has set himself, Simon will have to sit on each seat for approximately two seconds and hopes to finish the epic challenge on the manager’s seat in the dugout.

Simon will donate the sponsor money to The Aston Villa Foundation Dementia Café after watching members of his family struggle with the disease in recent years.

