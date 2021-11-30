Views sought on parish council boundaries across Cherwell area

Several parish councils have asked Cherwell District Council to review their boundaries, as part of a Community Governance Review (CGR). In three areas, the number of parish councillors that can be elected is also being reconsidered. Anyone living in one of the affected areas can now have their say.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, chairman of the parliamentary boundary and community governance review working group, said: “Cherwell is a dynamic and growing district, so it is important that parish council boundaries and numbers of parish councillors continue to reflect local identities.

“The parishes have raised a number of issues with us, and district councillors and officers have found areas that need further consideration as well.

The map showing where one parish ends and another begins across Cherwell could be redrawn in the coming months, and local people are being asked to voice their views.

“We are keen to hear what local people think of the potential changes in their areas. The parliamentary boundary and community governance review working group will then consider the responses and make its recommendations.”

New housing which crosses boundaries is one reason why parishes may want to make changes.

The CGR will take around a year to complete. When the working group has reflected on the first stage consultation responses and made its recommendations, there will another consultation, giving people the chance to have their say on the proposals.

The final decisions will be made by all district councillors, taking into account the consultation responses, legislation, and government guidance.

Cllr Mallon added: “We want parish councils to reflect local needs and identities, so we are keen for people to make their voices heard.”