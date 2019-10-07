Views sought on council tax support changes in West Oxfordshire

West Oxfordshire District Council is calling on residents to give their views on proposed changes to its council tax reduction scheme.

A consultation, running until November 15 is open to all residents, not just those in receipt of support. If agreed, the changes would come into effect on 1 April 1, 2020.

Changes proposed include anew income banded scheme to take account of different groups from single occupants to couples and families with children, an ‘extended period’ to support the transition into higher banding, removal of the two child limit to help blended families have more disposable income and an increase to the amount of savings claimants can have to £10,000.

Cllr Toby Morris, Deputy Leader of West Oxfordshire District Council and Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Our aim is to ensure that this scheme is as simple and effective as it can be and that we are making sure that people in greatest need are receiving the support they require. This consultation is an important part of that process and only by consulting with our residents can we be sure we’re getting it right.

“I would encourage anyone who can to spare two minutes and complete the survey via our website, or pick up a paper copy from one of our reception points.”

Following the consultation, a report will be considered by councillors before a decision is made.

The survey can be found online at www.westoxon.gov.uk/CTRS and paper copies at council offices and The Guild Hall, Chipping Norton.