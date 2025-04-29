Video: South Warwickshire crash victims' families share emotional tributes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The families of the three young victims of a car crash which took place in South Warwickshire two years ago have shared emotional tributes in a video.

Yesterday (Monday April 28), 19-year-old Edward Alwyn Spencer was sentenced to serve two years in a youth offenders institution.

He was sentenced to three counts of 24 months following the death of three fellow pupils in a collision in Shipston on Stour on Friday April 21 2023.

He was also sentenced to three counts of 21 months for seriously injuring three others including two primary aged children.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Spencer was the driver of a car containing three other teenagers travelling home from school together – they were all Year 12 (lower sixth) students at Chipping Campden School.

He then lost control of the car and crashed into another car travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, 17-year-old Harry Purcell, 16-year-old Tilly Seccombe and 16-year-old Frank Wormald who were in Edward’s car died as a result of their injuries.

Harry Purcell and Matilda Seccombe (photos: Warwickshire Police).

In the video shared by Warwickshire Police, Tilly’s mother Juliet Seccombe said: “We have lost our beautiful daughter who had a zest for life and had her future mapped out before her.

"A life that I know would have acheived great things.”

Toni Purcell, Harry’s mother said: “We loved every minute of watching Harry grow into such a kind, loving and so very funny young man.

"Now we can only imagine what his future would have been.

"Not only has Harry been taken from us he has also been taken from his sister, his twin brother and many famiky members and friends who lived him.

"None of us will get the chance to say I love you again.”

A woman and two children were taken to hospital with serious injuries and they continue to receive ongoing treatment.

For the children, this will continue into early adulthood.

Edward Spencer, then 17, passed his driving test five weeks before the incident.

Investigators determined Spencer to be travelling at or around 64mph at the time of the collision. This was too fast for the road and the conditions.

At an earlier court appearance, he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by careless driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

The full report for the sentencing, including a closing statement from Judge Lockhart and a statement from the Warwickshire Police officer in charge of the investigation, Det Sgt Stephen Barr can be read here: https://tinyurl.com/yxxtpdz9

The full video, including the statements from the victims’ families, a statement from the woman who, alongside her young children, suffered serious injuries in the crash and who has asked to remain anonymous and from Det Cheif Supt Anna Middleton of Warwickshire Police’s protective services, can be viewed on Warwickshire Police’s Youtube channel here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zmr4UOedgNI