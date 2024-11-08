A Halloween-loving man in Brackley transformed his home into a Horror House and raised an impressive £3,064 for the Parkinson's UK charity

Huge Halloween fan Ben Alderton originally started decorating his house on Orion Drive for trick-or-treaters seven years ago.

Since then, he has invested more time and money into turning his house into a spooky spectacular and Brackley’s biggest Halloween event.

Ben said: “I have always been a fan of Halloween; my mum was born on that date and I like the creative side of it with all the decorations.

Over a 1,000 people visited the Brackley Horror House this year. (A.Corbett Services)

“Each year I have aimed to outdo the previous year with bigger and better decorations.

“We first started raising money for charity with the Horror House three years ago and we raised £369 for Parkinson’s UK.”

Ben chose to raise money for Parkinson’s UK because his dad suffers from Parkinson’s, and he has seen firsthand the work the charity does.

He said: “My father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s around seven years ago and I wanted to give something back to help others.”

Some of the live actors at this Brackley Horror House. (A Corbett)

The attraction ran from 5pm until 11pm on Halloween night and featured an immersive death room, live actors and a variety of refreshments and drinks.

Each year the Horror House draws more visitors and raises more money for charity with over 1,000 people passing through the doors this year.

Ben said: “It grew from having a few flame torches in pumpkins outside my house to now employing a team of 16 live actors and spending thousands on new exciting decorations and props.

“It’s just something for the community and for the local kids to enjoy while raising money for a good cause.”