Video: 'Like no other festival' - Fairport's Cropredy Convention still going strong as ever in 46th year

Fairport’s Convention's legendary Cropredy music festival returned last weekend (August 8–10) for its 46th year. This year, we spoke to four Fairport’s Cropredy Convention attendees about what makes the festival unique for them.

The festival, which proudly boasts of being one of the safest and most friendly in the UK, has been a major date in the folk music calendar since the mid-70s.

This year, the large crowds who sat in front of the main stage were treated to sets by Focus, Rick Wakeman, Richard Thompson and, of course, Fairport Convention.

For many who attend, the festival becomes an annual pilgrimage and an opportunity to catch up with old friends who also make the trip to Oxfordshire year after year.

Thousands of music fans flocked to Cropredy for the 46th edition of Fairport's Cropredy Convention.

One of those attendees is Leon Lewis, whose vegetarian food stall at Cropredy has been present since 1981 and is considered the festival’s unofficial caterer by many in attendance.

Leon said: “We have been coming to Cropredy for over 42 years, and we absolutely love it here.

"The people that come year after year make this festival unique; at Glastonbury, the audience changes, but here there is a loyal following of friends."

Other retailers have not been attending the festival for as long as Leon, but also say that it's the familiar faces and good conversations that keep them coming back.

Vegetarian food seller Leon Lewis and Andy Pattenden of Hare and Tabor.

Andy Pattenden, who runs the Hare and Tabor stall, travelled from Wellington, Somerset, to sell his handmade collection of t-shirts and cards celebrating folklore and history.

He said: “I love coming to Cropredy; it’s a very appreciative and knowledgeable crowd who seem to enjoy what I offer.

"I have many stimulating discussions with the people here and indeed see many people year after year, which is always a pleasure; long may it continue.”

One of the most unique features of Fairport’s Cropredy Convention is the open and inclusive attitude the festival has towards attendees bringing their pets along.

Ann and Chalky (L) travelled to the festival from Greater Manchester, while Kerry (R) is a Cropredy resident who was helping to promote the Sealed Knot.

Regular visitor to the festival Ann Mace from Horwich in Greater Manchester even brings along Chalky, a 24-year-old greater sulphur-crested cockatoo.

Ann said: “We come to Cropredy every year because we like the socialising, music and seeing friends from one year to the next.

"It’s a family-based festival, and they are happy with us bringing Chalky. It also has a great variety of live music; it's very friendly, and it’s always a good weekend.”

While the main festival draws in crowds of up to 20,000 people, fringe events taking place around the village also attract plenty of visitors and bring in plenty of money for the village.

Cropredy resident Kerry Denton has been visiting the festival for the past few years. This year Kerry was dressed in an English Civil War-era outfit to promote the Sealed Knot’s upcoming Battle of Cropredy Bridge showcase, which takes place on the August bank holiday weekend (August 24–25).

She said: “The whole vibe of Cropredy is unique; it's like a spiritual home for a lot of people and it’s like no other festival there is.

"It’s a really good thing for the village as well; all the clubs and venues earn lots of money out of it, and we would all be gutted if it wasn’t here.”