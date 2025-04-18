Video: Fire destroys Oxfordshire thatched roof in eight minutes - weeks before tile replacement due

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thatched cottage near Bicester was totally destroyed in a fire which ripped through the roof in eight minutes - weeks before it was due to be replaced with tiles.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire broke out at Bob and Paula Hessian’s home, which dates back to the 17th century, in Weston-on-the-Green, on the evening of April 5.

They have been left with nothing after the blaze - which began in the roof - brought down the loft, first floor and the majority of the walls - destroying the family’s bedrooms, bathrooms and conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After escaping, Paula, a former primary school teacher and Bob, a retired pharmaceutical consultant in regulatory affairs, were forced to watch as their home of 53 years, and all their belongings, burned.

The home of Bob and Paula Hessian, in Weston-on-the-Green, Oxfordshire, which suffered devastating damage after the 17th century house’s thatched roof caught fire. (Tom Wren / SWNS).

Heartbreakingly, the grandparents can't claim on their insurance because it was in need of rethatching.

They were due to have it replaced with tiles in May, after discovering it would cost around £85,000 to re-thatch the five-bedroom home.

Daughter Kate Newman, 46, a project manager for an IT company who lives in Brackley, said the thickness of the roof meant her elderly parents didn't even realise the fire had broken out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said they were lucky to escape alive after the smoke detectors failed to go off.

The home of Bob and Paula Hessian, in Weston-on-the-Green, Oxfordshire, which suffered devastating damage after the 17th century house’s thatched roof caught fire. (Tom Wren / SWNS).

She said: “My dad got a phone call from a neighbour who had looked out the back of her house through the window and thought it was a sunset before she realised the house was on fire.

“The flame was about the size of a car bonnet and she told him to get out of the house. My dad thought it was a joke and said: ‘What’s the real reason you're phoning?’”

The neighbour managed to convince the couple to get out of the house and drove over to help, as Paula has limited mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband phoned the fire brigade, which received another four calls and headed out to try to control the flames.

The home of Bob and Paula Hessian, in Weston-on-the-Green, Oxfordshire, which suffered devastating damage after the 17th century house’s thatched roof caught fire. (Tom Wren / SWNS)

Bob called his daughter about 15 minutes after the fire service was called and she rushed over - receiving calls while driving from concerned neighbours who weren’t sure if her parents had made it out alive.

She said: “I’ve never felt palpitations in my chest as much as then. My dad said it was alright and they were safe but I didn’t know what to expect and when I then got there I realised this wasn't just a small fire - the whole of their roof was up.

“They had a hydraulic lift to get water over the top of the house but the wind was so forceful it was just blowing more fire across the roof of the house."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While her parents were supported by a neighbour, she called her brother, who was holidaying in Thailand, to break the news.

“For him it was probably worse because he's only seen it via video," she said.

“You just feel completely helpless.”

Kate said the thickness of the roof meant her parents were unaware of the blaze and smoke detectors didn't go off.

She added: “If they had been in there five or six minutes longer, I think it would have been a recovery of them rather than them getting out alive, just because of how quickly it took off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 80 firefighters were called out to tackle the fire, which took nearly two days to quell.

The cause has not been identified, and Kate says it was not a chimney fire.

“It could have been an electrical fire but the fire service said they do not know because of how quickly it went up," she said.

She estimates just 20 per cent of the house remains.

Her parents are currently staying at her house and are “devastated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was a total shock for them; they’re realising that they've lost all the photos of me and my brother growing up, photos of their parents and great-grandparents, things me and my brother and his children have made them and their own possessions they've collected over the years.

“If you were a bit younger, you would have time to be able to recreate some memories but there are some things in there we will never be able to replace.

“My dad had pictures of us kids growing up - this was way before digital cameras - and they're all lost.

“It’s devastating for me and my brother but we still have our parents which is what we’ve tried to keep them knowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything else we can try and rebuild but you can't do it without your parents.

“The light is the fact we still have our parents at the end of it and that’s why we’re raising as much as we can financially to support them."

Being active members of the village, Bob and Paula have been grateful for the support their community has given them.

Paula has written a history book on the village and Bob is the chairman of the local history society and has been a member of village groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said: “They’ve all clubbed together - our friends, people in the village, my parents’ friends - they're the ones donating.

“The community spirit has been immense.

“Even if it’s £10, that’s £10 closer to being able to get more work done on the house.”

She and her brother plan to help with the building work. Kate said: “I’ll learn how to bricklay, how to plaster; my brother and I will spend however many weekends needed."

The couple suffered a huge blow when she found out they would not be able to claim on insurance - despite planning to tile over the thatched roof in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said: “It is very hard to get house insurance for thatched cottages. Very few companies cover them.

“The thatch has to be in good condition - my parents don’t have that kind of money.

“We decided to convert it into a tiled roof and had quotes. It was due to happen in May or June this year.”

The couple’s first rethatch 50 years ago cost them £5,000 - and Kate says costs could reach £85,000 nowadays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “That’s a huge difference. And your pension doesn't cover you for that kind of thing.

“That’s why my brother and I said we would have it tiled.”

She said her parents were always careful with the roof and had never had an accident before.

She said: “Even on fireworks night, my dad would be outside with a hosepipe to protect the roof in case any fireworks landed.

“We were so close to having it changed.

“It is gutting but at the same time, I’ve got my parents - and that, to me, is everything.”

To donate to the Hessians via GoFundMe, visit: https://gofund.me/81b011e2