A video club for anyone interested in improving their mobile phone filming is set to be launched in Hook Norton.

The club – whose sessions would take place in the Hook Norton Memorial Hall – is for anyone who would like to make better use of their phones’ video capability.

Organiser, professional photographer Ian Buchanan, said: “In this digital age most of us, the younger ones in particular, rarely have a smartphone out of our hands. We are addicted to TikTok, riveted by YouTube and entranced by the many social media platforms at our fingertips.

“We shoot our own videos on holiday, at family events and social occasions; our lives are recorded for all the world to see, if we choose.

Those interested in finding out the full capability of their smart phone video cameras are invited to join the new club

“The purpose of Hooky Video Club is to bring together anyone interested to share skills, exchange ideas and showcase their efforts; to learn from experts how to create, shoot and edit video to a professional standard, ready to post on whichever platforms they prefer.”

A very basic website has just gone live: www.hookyvideo.uk/ where anyone may register an interest, make suggestions,or ask questions. Click the Contact Button to email: [email protected] for a quick response.

Mr Buchanan said he hoped the club would be another good use of the Memorial Hall whose future has been in question because of a reduction of clubs using it since the Covid lockdowns.

Friends of Hook Norton War Memoral Hall (FHNWMH) was set up last year to promote fundraising to keep the facility going. The Parish Council said it is working with FHNWMH to maintain and develop the hall to meet the community’s needs.