Traffic officers at Bicester from were baffled after they kept hearing their car warning horns going off at random.

They discovered the real culprit was a cheeky crow nesting in trees above a police station, imitating the siren sound.

The force filmed the crow and posted the astonishing footage on their Facebook page. They said: “Before you read on... this is 100 per cent real and is NOT a late April Fools joke!

The guilty crow - clever creature has learned how to mimic a police siren

“Officers at our Roads Policing base in Bicester have been left a little bit confused this week, after finding out one of their resident crows has learnt to mimic the sound of a police siren!

“It's so accurate, they've been left thinking the sirens were faulty on the cars!

“From our workshops that test the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to then recreate!”

Social media users were quick to express their views on the cheeky crow.

Police at Bicester thought a siren was going off at random until they detected it was a crow imitating the sound

One Facebook user said: “Nick him, he deserves to do bird.”

Another joked: “Obviously part of the flying squad.”

One user quipped: “Bicester’s newest recruit to special branch.”

Others debated whether it was crow or a blackbird.

One user said: “Think it’s a blackbird. Had one at work that imitated reversing lorry sounds.”