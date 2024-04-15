Video - Cherwell cops got in a flap when patrol cars were faulty - then found a CROW was mimicking a police siren
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic officers at Bicester from were baffled after they kept hearing their car warning horns going off at random.
They discovered the real culprit was a cheeky crow nesting in trees above a police station, imitating the siren sound.
The force filmed the crow and posted the astonishing footage on their Facebook page. They said: “Before you read on... this is 100 per cent real and is NOT a late April Fools joke!
“Officers at our Roads Policing base in Bicester have been left a little bit confused this week, after finding out one of their resident crows has learnt to mimic the sound of a police siren!
“It's so accurate, they've been left thinking the sirens were faulty on the cars!
“From our workshops that test the two tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to then recreate!”
Social media users were quick to express their views on the cheeky crow.
One Facebook user said: “Nick him, he deserves to do bird.”
Another joked: “Obviously part of the flying squad.”
One user quipped: “Bicester’s newest recruit to special branch.”
Others debated whether it was crow or a blackbird.
One user said: “Think it’s a blackbird. Had one at work that imitated reversing lorry sounds.”
Considered one of the most intelligent bird species, crows also coo, rattle, and click (each conveying a different meaning) but they can also mimic human voices and other sounds.