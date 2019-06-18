Veteran with PTSD thankful for gym offer

A former soldier is one of the first in the UK to take advantage of free membership for veterans with PTSD at a Banbury gym.

Duncan Bannatyne gave his backing to the Sunday People’s Save Our Soldiers campaign by offering free memberships for veterans with post traumatic stress disorder at his 72 health clubs.

Jay Sullivan was delighted to be offered the opportunity to join the Bannatyne Health Club on Oxford Road for free.

The 51-year-old had been determined to join the Army from the age of 11 – initially he joined the Royal Corp of Transport but failing his driving test five times led to him joining the infantry.

He served in Northern Ireland but left the army in 1988 after events that are still too painful for him to talk about and in 2014 he received his first PTSD diagnosis.

Jay said: “One of the biggest things for me is the gym so to have this membership is priceless. Duncan Bannatyne, I thank you and really wish I could shake your hand and thank you in person.”