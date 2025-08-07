Veteran Banbury firefighter releases book detailing his journey into the fire service

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A veteran firefighter from Banbury, with almost 40 years of service under his belt, has published a book describing his journey into the fire service and some of the big jobs he has worked on.

Darran Gough was originally due to release his book, Muck, Grime and Sweat, in May but delayed it until now out of respect for the victims of the tragic fire at Bicester Motion.

In a testament to the spirit of service, Darran has also donated £500 to The Firefighters' Charity through pre-sales of the book.

Darran joined the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1986 and continues to work as a full-time firefighter to this day.

Now approaching his final years in the fire service, Darran decided it was time to put pen to paper and shed some light on the life of a firefighter.

As a boy growing up in a lock keeper’s family by the River Thames at Shiplake, Darran says his childhood was idyllic until a tragic accident changed his life forever.

Darran’s father, Peter, tragically drowned in the River Thames when trying to clear loose scaffolding planks from the river.

Darran said, “On the 3rd of January 1982, there was a big flood on the river, and my dad had gone outside to clear some scaffolding planks that had fallen from a nearby bridge and had become stuck on the weir.

Darran recreating a picture of him taken 40 years ago during his first building fire at Gillotts School in Henley-on-Thames.

“As he was heading out the door, I shouted to him because Tom and Jerry had just come on TV, which was one of our favourite shows to watch together.

“After the show ended, I turned around and saw him walking out the front door in his oilskins. That was the last I ever saw of him.”

The body of Peter was discovered five weeks later on Darran’s 17th birthday.

This tragic episode resulted in Darran’s family moving to nearby Henley-on-Thames.

Darran's book Muck, Grime and Sweat is available to buy from Amazon.

While studying photography at college in Henley, Darran formed an interest in the fire service and spent many hours following the firefighters on calls.

Darran would take photographs at the scene of incidents, which he would send to the local newspaper.

Darran added: “I used to take pictures of the local incidents, and it was watching the firefighters that made me think I could do that job.”

This led to Darran joining the station in Henley, where he worked for four years before transferring to Banbury, working in fire control and as a firefighter for around 22 years.

In 2009, Darran transferred to West Midlands Fire Service, where he still works.

It was during a quiet shift whilst working in Coventry in 2013 that he had the idea to start writing down his memories.

He said: “This first book has taken me 12 years. I started it during a night shift when I was bored and have been working on and off on it since then.

“This book will hopefully be the first of four books and will primarily focus on my time before I joined the service and as a firefighter in Henley.”

Included in the book are Darran’s recollections of dealing with a fire at a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang filming location and his realisation of achieving his long-term dream of becoming a full-time firefighter.

In the follow-up book, Darran will describe his work attending big incidents in Banbury, including Wardington Manor and the Alcan factory fires.

To purchase Muck, Grime and Sweat from Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Muck-Grime-Sweat-Igniting-Life/dp/1068370904