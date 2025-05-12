The event took place yesterday (Sunday) and involved the Indonesian diaspora - those with ancestral links to Indonesia, a Dutch colony which was occupied by the Japanese during World War II.

Held in Parklands, Banbury, the street party featured Tom’s Chair Band with a singalong featuring some of the wartime favourites, various Indonesian arts, including traditional Reog dance - and there were also several booths selling authentic Indonesian food.

Organiser Anna Loebis said she was delighted with the event, which was deliberately designed as a family party so visitors and performers could bring their families and mingle with each other.

The party was attended by 300 visitors of all ages who enjoyed the culture, food and company. Guests came from Banbury, Bicester, London, Birmingham, Swindon and Daventry. Many new friendships were made as guests got to know each other, chatting, singing and dancing together.

Three hundred guests came to Banbury to enjoy Indonesian culture to mark VE Day 80

Indonesian culture came to life on Sunday when a VE Day street party was held

Guests of all ages enjoyed picnics and Indonesian food from special stalls

The Indonesian diaspora street party was designed as a family affair where guests could get to know each other