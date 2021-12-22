Using libraries and heritage services to help people in Oxfordshire connect, create, learn and grow

People are being encouraged to have their say on the future shape of library and heritage services as Oxfordshire County Council publishes a new draft heritage and libraries strategy. (Image from Oxfordshire County Council)

The strategy sets out how such services will be delivered in the years up to 2027 considering the changing needs of Oxfordshire' s growing population. The council’s cabinet agreed that the strategy should be released for consultation at its meeting on December 21.

Cllr Neil Fawcett, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for community services and safety, said: “Public libraries and heritage services are trusted, free to use and open to everyone. They act as safe and welcoming spaces, serve as launchpads for information and knowledge and provide opportunities for creativity and enjoyment.

“Our libraries and museums also serve as hubs, providing a wide range of services and facilities accessible to local communities.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are passionate about our services and know that access to our collections can make a real difference to lives in so many ways. They inspire, challenge and stimulate us to think about where we have come from and our future as individuals and communities.

“It is crucial our services actively respond to the current and changing needs of the local population. This strategy, supported by an ambitious action plan, provides the strong foundation for that to happen.”

As well as continuing to make available books and access to our collections, Oxfordshire County Council's library and heritage service will increase its focus on support and opportunities for people. This includes promoting digital inclusion and increasing access to programmes and activities that help improve health and wellbeing.

The strategy forms part of the county council's long-term vision for Oxfordshire, which aims to make it a greener and fairer county. An action plan, updated annually, will set out how to achieve the priorities laid out in the strategy.