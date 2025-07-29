US spy centre in Banburyshire warns of noise as satellite golf ball is removed
Advance warning has been given of plans to remove the decommissioned golf ball satellite structure at the base with work to begin on Friday, August 1 and is expected to continue until the end of December.
Residents are advised that during this period, they may notice increased noise levels and a slight rise in traffic, particularly at the beginning and end of the working day.
The base has asked that information is given to the wider community to help prevent unnecessary concern and ensure everyone is informed.
It is thought the work is part of a £200m expansion programme given the green light by South Northants Council in 2016. The upgrade is to intensify its top secret information channelling role between the USA and the rest of the world.
At the time of the expansion agreement, Paul Mobbs of Croughtonwatch (fraw.org.uk/croughtonwatch) said: “Not surprisingly there was an almost simultaneous restatement of the importance of the UK-USA ‘special intelligence relationship’ post-Brexit.
“I wonder to what extent local councillors knew, or were even bothered about, the role the new, expanded base will serve in mass public surveillance; and the directing of arguably unlawful drone operations in the Middle East and Africa.”
The former RAF bomber base, now fully operated by the USA, is becoming the centre for consolidated operations from other US intelligence groups based at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire.
The Croughton base is officially HQ for the 422d Air Base Group which says it ‘Develops combat-ready professional airmen, delivers worldwide communications, enables global strike operations and supports mission partners’.
The base made headlines when it intercepted Germany’s then-Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s mobile telephone. It is also implicated in drone activity in the middle east according to Peace News. An Oxford CND spokesman told the Banbury Guardian: “Croughton is one of the largest international military intelligence hubs. This major US communication and intelligence base supports many US military sites in Europe and is involved in worldwide war operations.
“These include space communications, data links, military drone information, bomber guidance, missile defence, diplomatic communications, and command and control warfighting functions.”
