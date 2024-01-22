Updated - Clear-up underway in Banbury area after widespread damage caused by Storm Isha
and live on Freeview channel 276
Council highways, maintenance departments and farmers have been out clearing fallen trees from roads. Highways teams attended a number of incidents to clear obstruction from the highway as a result of the storm.
Among those affected in the Banburyshire area were Barford St Micheal, Wigginton Heath, Stratford Rd near Bretch Hill, Banbury, Sibford Road near Hook Norton, High Street Bloxham, Stoke Lyne near Bicester, and the A361 junction with Wykham Lane between Bloxham and Banbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Banbury motorists were earlier warned to keep away from the A422 Stratford Road near North Oxfordshire Academy, close to the Bretch Hill turn, as a tree fell blocking the road. Drivers said there was no room for cars to get past.
Reports came in to the Banbury Guardian of a tree down on across the B4031 (Iron Down Hill - Hempton/Deddington) toward the A361.
In Bloxham, a tree fell across the main street in, just past the speed camera by the Red Lion pub.
And a tree fell causing barring vehicles driving through Grange Road, Banbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the west of the county, it was fortunate no one was passing when part of a building collapsed onto the pavement in Witney.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our Firefighters have been working throughout the night dealing with the effects of Storm Isha. In Witney, crews from Witney Fire Station, Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service have been dealing with a partial building collapse on Welch Way. Luckily no one was hurt.”
If you have photos of storm damage to share, email them to [email protected]