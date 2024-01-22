A clear-up is underway in the Banbury area after widespread damage caused by Storm Isha.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council highways, maintenance departments and farmers have been out clearing fallen trees from roads. Highways teams attended a number of incidents to clear obstruction from the highway as a result of the storm.

Among those affected in the Banburyshire area were Barford St Micheal, Wigginton Heath, Stratford Rd near Bretch Hill, Banbury, Sibford Road near Hook Norton, High Street Bloxham, Stoke Lyne near Bicester, and the A361 junction with Wykham Lane between Bloxham and Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury motorists were earlier warned to keep away from the A422 Stratford Road near North Oxfordshire Academy, close to the Bretch Hill turn, as a tree fell blocking the road. Drivers said there was no room for cars to get past.

A tree was blown over across the main street in Bloxham. Picture by Danni O'Brien

Reports came in to the Banbury Guardian of a tree down on across the B4031 (Iron Down Hill - Hempton/Deddington) toward the A361.

In Bloxham, a tree fell across the main street in, just past the speed camera by the Red Lion pub.

And a tree fell causing barring vehicles driving through Grange Road, Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the west of the county, it was fortunate no one was passing when part of a building collapsed onto the pavement in Witney.

Oxfordshire Fire Service published this photo of the damage caused by Storm Isha - part of a wall fell from a building in Witney

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our Firefighters have been working throughout the night dealing with the effects of Storm Isha. In Witney, crews from Witney Fire Station, Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service have been dealing with a partial building collapse on Welch Way. Luckily no one was hurt.”