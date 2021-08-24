Update - Pensioner 'seriously injured' in road accident on Bretch Hill estate, Banbury - air ambulance attended

A picture from the scene of a serious collision at Dover Avenue, Banbury today (Tuesday)

A number of police cars, two or three fire appliances and the Warwickshire air ambulance attended the scene which was cordoned off by police.

The accident happened at around noon today (Tuesday). The woman is believed to have collided with a van on an area near the newly renovated The Hill community centre.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said: "The patient's condition is thought to be serious. The air ambulance was urgently dispatched from Baginton Airport, Coventry to give immediate, advanced medical assistance, arriving at around 12.20pm.

Coventry and Warwick air ambulance landed in a field alongside the Bretch Hill estate to help the emergency services

"Two female paramedics, one of whom was an A&E doctor, rushed to the scene to attend to the patient who was bleeding and unconscious."

The witness said residents counted two fire appliances plus a third fire and rescue vehicle with one road ambulance and six police vehicles.

The air ambulance took off at 1.28pm, the witness said. The patient's condition is currently unknown.