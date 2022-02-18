Update: Multiple Banbury area primary schools close due to severe weather expected from Storm Eunice
Multiple Banbury area primary schools to close due to severe weather and at least one is moving fully to remote learning
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, the following schools have closed today due the expected impact from storm Eunice.
The Ace Centre Nursery School, Chipping Norton
Bloxham Primary School
Cherry Field Primary School
Chipping Norton School
Enstone Primary School
Frank Wise School
Great Rollright Church of England Primary School
Hardwick Primary School
Hook Norton Church of England Primary School
Hornton Primary School
Longford Park Primary School
Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School
St Mary's Church of England (Aided) Primary School, Chipping Norton
The Warriner School
Wroxton Primary School
William Morris Primary School