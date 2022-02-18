Update: Multiple Banbury area primary schools close due to severe weather expected from Storm Eunice

By Matt Elofson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:00 pm
Multiple Banbury area primary schools to close due to severe weather and at least one is moving fully to remote learning

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, the following schools have closed today due the expected impact from storm Eunice.

The Ace Centre Nursery School, Chipping Norton

Bloxham Primary School

Cherry Field Primary School

Chipping Norton School

Enstone Primary School

Frank Wise School

Great Rollright Church of England Primary School

Hardwick Primary School

Hook Norton Church of England Primary School

Hornton Primary School

Longford Park Primary School

Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School

St Mary's Church of England (Aided) Primary School, Chipping Norton

The Warriner School

Wroxton Primary School

William Morris Primary School

BanburyOxfordshire County Council