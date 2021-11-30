Update: Motorists should expect heavy delays after vehicle fire on M40 near Banbury
Motorists should expect major delays on the M40 this afternoon after a vehicle fire near the Banbury junction of the motorway.
According to National Highways East, the lane one closure has been removed and the carriageway is fully open on the M40 northbound between the Banbury junction 11 and junction 12.
There are 4.5 miles of residual congestion resulting in delays of 20 minutes above normal travel time.
Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers through its travel account on Twitter (@OxonTravel) about the lane closure.