Motorists should expect delays after two-vehicle collision on M40 near Banbury

All lanes of travel have now been reopened after a two-vehicle collision on the M40 near Banbury.

According to Highways England East, motorists can still expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the northbound lanes of travel between junctions 10 and 11 on the M40 near Banbury.

The collision earlier today (Monday November 22) involved a lorry and car, and led to the temporary full closure of two lanes of the roadway.

Thames Valley Police and emergency services continue to remain on the scene of the collision.