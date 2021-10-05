Update: Man working on bin lorry left seriously injured after collision involving another vehicle in a Banbury area village

Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses following a road traffic collision which left a man with serious injuries in Middle Barton.

The incident occurred when a green Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a bin lorry in North Street, Middle Barton around 8.35am today, Tuesday October 5.

A man, aged in his 50s, who was working at the rear of the lorry became trapped between the two vehicles and sustained serious leg injuries. He has been taken to hospital where he remains, receiving treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Matt Watson, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210447832.”

Multiple crews of firefighters from the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service also responded to the collision.

An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue statement posted on its Facebook page said: "Crews from our service recently attended the United Kingdom Rescue Organisation Festival of Rescue competition in Tyne & Wear. During the weekend the team faced numerous RTC scenarios and finished 2nd overall in the competition.

Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue respond to a collision involving a bin lorry in Middle Barton on Tuesday October 5 (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook page)

"One of the scenarios they faced was a person pinned between a recycling lorry and a car. At around 10am this morning, Blue Watch at Kidlington Fire Station attended an almost identical incident in Middle Barton on the B4030.

"They were supported by crews from Deddington Fire Station and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Thames Valley Police. Emergency responders worked together to ensure that one casualty was extricated from between the two vehicles and was taken to hospital for further medical treatment."