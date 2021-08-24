Update - 'Incident' at Banbury railway station involved a woman who is now 'safe'
An 'incident' at Banbury railway station earlier this morning has been resolved and a woman is said to be 'safe'.
Earlier this morning Network Rail asked for patience as emergency services dealt with the incident and apologised to passengers affected by delays. They asked for patience and kindness.
British Transport Police have now confirmed the incident involved a woman.
A spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to Banbury railway station at 8.05am this morning, August 24, following concerns for the welfare of a woman.
"Officers attended and the woman was taken to a place of safety before being detained under the Mental Health Act."