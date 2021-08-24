Update - 'Incident' at Banbury railway station involved a woman who is now 'safe'

Passengers can expect delays as emergency services deal with an incident at Banbury railway

Earlier this morning Network Rail asked for patience as emergency services dealt with the incident and apologised to passengers affected by delays. They asked for patience and kindness.

British Transport Police have now confirmed the incident involved a woman.

A spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to Banbury railway station at 8.05am this morning, August 24, following concerns for the welfare of a woman.