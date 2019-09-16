Update - Horton maternity - Cherwell's health leader 'left speechless' by recommendation

The leader of Cherwell District Council's health and wellbeing division says he is 'speechless' at the decision not to return full maternity to the Horton.

Cllr Andrew McHugh today lambasted Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) recommendation that the Horton maternity unit remains a midwife-only service.

His reaction comes after the CCG said it would not reinstate a full maternity service following a year-long review of the downgrade by a specially formed Banburyshire committee.

"To say I am disappointed is an understatement. I have been left speechless by the decision. I am meeting with the CCG tomorrow to hear at first hand their reasoning behind this decision," he said.

"My initial reaction is that this decision appears to drive a coach and horses through the CCG's declared intention of co-production of health policy with local populations.

"The fight goes on."

An Oxford University Hospitals Trust spokesman said: "The Trust will respond after a decision has been made by the OCCG Board.

"We have been pleased to take part in this very thorough process to look at the best ways of providing a good quality, safe maternity service for our local populations.”