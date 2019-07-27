Update - Hook Norton fire believed to be arson

Police have confirmed today (Saturday) that yesterday's fire at Hook Norton primary school is thought to have been started deliberately.

Thames Valley Police have asked for any information that may help their investigation to be given as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: The force were called to the school at 7.13pm after reports of a fire in the playground.

"The fire service attended and the fire was extinguished. No-one was injured.

"The offence is being investigated as a suspected arson.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101, quoting reference number 1509 (26/7)."

The blaze destroyed play equipment including a pirate ship that was a particular favourite of children.

Mums who helped the Parent Teacher Association and Friends of Hook Norton School to fund the play equipment have expressed disgust at what is thought to be deliberate destruction at the children's play facility.

One villager posted on the Hook Norton Facebook page: "Huge thanks to the fire services who attended as quickly as they could. Very fortunate that it wasn't the school building, but still devastating for Hooky school community."

Members of the community have been offering help to fundraise to replace the equipment. Talks are taking place about what form a fundraising effort should take.