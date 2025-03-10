Update: 'Dangerous' dog that was on the loose in village near Banbury has been located by police

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 17:34 BST
A 'dangerous' dog that was on the loose in village near Banbury has now been located by police.

Earlier today (Monday) Thames Valley Police said it had received reports of a loose dog in the Adderbury area after it was seen attacking a deer near Oxford Road.

They added: “Officers are in the area and are being supported by one of the national police helicopters.”

In the last few minutes, the officers said: “Following a loose dog incident in the Adderbury area earlier today, the dog and its owners have been located and an investigation is ongoing.

“There were no further injuries to the public or animals following this incident.”

