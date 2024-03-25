Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main Oxford Road through Adderbury will be closed for two weeks from next Tuesday, April 2 for Thames Water sewer repairs south of the Red Lion pub.

Diversion signs will be in place and it is expected villages including Bloxham may suffer unusual traffic disruption as motorists using sat navs find other ways to travel.

See https://one.network/uk/oxfordshire and search for High Street, Adderbury.

Stagecoach bus company says: “The X4 will run on a diversion within Adderbury from Tuesday, April 2 - Tuesday, April 16.

“Services will divert via High St, Water Lane, New Road and Berry Hill Road before rejoining the A4260 towards Oxford. The X4 will follow the S4 route through Adderbury. All stops along the diversion routes will be served.