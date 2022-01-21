Update: Banbury school expected to reopen next week after temporary closure
A water pipe which burst twice this week led to the temporary closure of a Banbury school
Wykham Park Academy school will be open as usual on Monday January 24 for all year groups and staff after a temporary closure due to a burst water pipe.
The school has been fully closed today, Friday January 21, due to repairs needed to the burst water pipe on the grounds of the school.
The school was only partially closed yesterday, Thursday January 20, while repairs were underway.
The water pipe originally burst on Wednesday January 19, which led the school to send staff and students home early for the day for remote learning.
The burst water pipe also impacted the water supply for a nearby retirement complex at Stanbridge House.
A Thames Water spokesperson said: "The repairs are complete and the surface will be restored and cleaned by the time the school opens again on Monday.
"Water supplies should be back to normal. Sometimes with bursts like these there are air bubbles in the pipes when supplies go back to normal so we’d encourage anyone who has problems to run their taps for a few minutes and it should go back to normal."